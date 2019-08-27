Labor Day hours for City of Mountlake Terrace offices, Recreation Pavilion

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices and the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The Recreation Pavilion pool will be operating on a modified schedule during the Labor Day weekend from Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1. All recreation swims, beginning with the Friday 2:45 p.m. swim, will be $3 per person.

No swimming lessons are scheduled Aug. 30-Sept. 1. On Saturday and Sunday, an early recreation swim has been added from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The pool and Pavilion will be closing early on all three days.

The pool, therapy pool and sauna will also be closed Sept. 3-5 for maintenance. The fall schedule will begin on Friday, Sept. 6.

The schedule can be found online at www.cityofmlt.com/531 or pick one up at the Recreation Pavilion.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.