‘Know Your Rights’ session for immigrants canceled due to online hate speech 

The Edmonds School District earlier this week canceled a “Know Your Rights” information session planned in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate, due to online hate speech.

The legal clinic – originally scheduled for Dec. 17 – was designed to inform immigrants of their rights in the U.S. under the U.S. Constitution regardless of immigration status.

The school district, which has an enrollment of about 24% Latino students, contacted the Mexican Consulate for help in scheduling the event.

Head Consul of Mexico in Seattle, Hector Ivan Godoy Priske, said in an interview with My Neighborhood News Network partner Jaime Mendez News, “We are not doing anything improper that would take us out of our role as a diplomatic representation.”

Godoy Priske said that the consulate receives hundreds of invitations for clinics like the “Know Your Rights” sessions as part of its consular duties.

Edmonds School District Director of Communications and Public Relations Curtis Campbell said the event was intended to provide crucial information and resources to families. District Superintendent Rebecca Miner canceled the event to prioritize the safety and well-being of families, staff and community members following the online threats and harassment.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate as to why the event was the target of harassment, but I think the comments speak for themselves,” Campbell said.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, an account named “Libs of TikTok” posted on Dec. 6, “SCOOP: @MeadowdaleMavs school in Lynnwood, WA reportedly sent a message to families inviting them to a meeting to teach them how to prepare for ‘immigration raids’ and how to deal with ICE agents ahead of Trump’s presidency.”

Some of the responses included:

“Happy hunting, everyone!”

“This meeting sounds like a great place to start a roundup.”

“I live close to that school and am prepared to help ICE agents do their job.”

“Report Support Deport. We’ll be watching [taking] pictures and helping ICE in any way possible to rid our country of garbage illegal aliens we will MAGA.”

“I’m all for it. All we have to do is take note of who attended to know who the illegals or their sympathizers are. It will make things easier to round them all up!”

President-elect Donald Trump has promised strict border measures during his administration, including a return to the “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers during the asylum process. Further, detention camps used along the U.S.-Mexico border during his first administration will be reinstated in major cities.

Campbell said that the district remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and support every student and family, regardless of immigration or nationality status.

“Federal law, which was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in Plyer vs. Doe, states that undocumented children and young adults have the same right to attend public schools as do U.S. citizens and permanent residents,” Campbell said.

In accordance with federal law, Campbell said, the district does not “collect or inquire about a student or a family’s immigration status, treat students or families differently based on perceived immigration status or enforce U.S. immigration law.”

Campbell said the district is committed to finding alternative ways to share the information with those needing it.

“We will collaborate with community partners and explore other formats to ensure families receive the resources and support they require in a safe and accessible manner,” Campbell said.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) webpage offers advice to immigrants if they are detained or arrested.

— By Rick Sinnett