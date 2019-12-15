Know an outstanding entrepreneur? State nominees sought for National Small Business Week awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration Seattle District Office is now accepting nominations for its 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the Washington Small Business Person of the Year.

For more than 50 years, National Small Business Week has celebrated the achievements of America’s small businesses and the contributions they make to their local communities, and to the nation’s economy. National Small Business Week will be May 3-9, 2020.

The SBA Seattle District Office is accepting nominations for the following awards:

Washington Small Business Person of the Year – state winner is finalist for National Small Business Person of the Year

Exporter of the Year

8(a) Graduate of the Year – the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program is a nine-year federal government contracting certification and program for small business

Rising Startup of the Year – small business that has shown early promise with less than three years of operation

Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

Rural Small Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – small business owner under 35 years of age

Small Business Champion of the Year – an individual who has gone above and beyond to advocate for small business(es) in their community

To qualify for most SBA National Small Business Week Award categories, a business needs to have been in business for at least three years; received some type of SBA or SBA resource partner assistance – such as SCORE counseling or an SBA Guaranteed Loan; and achieved consistent growth in annual revenue and staff over the past three years.

“Entrepreneurs and small business owners are one of our region’s greatest assets. They’re the innovators, job creators and community leaders who embrace challenges and problem-solving with enthusiasm,” SBA Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said. “The National Small Business Week Awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on local small businesses and share their inspiring stories.”

Past winners have included Simple Box Storage Owner Ross Black in Lynden, Dan the Sausage Man Owner Danny House in Burien and RHD Enterprises CEO Rozanne Garman in Lacey.

The SBA Seattle District recommends nominations be submitted by the Dec. 20 early bird deadline. The final deadline for nominations is noon Jan. 7, 2020.

All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the SBA Seattle District Office at 2401 Fourth Ave., Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98121.

Email submissions of SBA Awards forms will not be accepted as they contain personally identifiable information (PII).

Instructions and forms can be found in the 2020 Seattle District Office Nomination Guidelines located at tinyurl.com/2020-WA-Awards.

Nominators can register their interest in an award online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/86QTTKP.

For more information about SBA awards, contact Desiree Albrecht at desiree.albrecht@sba.gov or 206-553-2664.