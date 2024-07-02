Kiwanis Club of Edmonds awards $2,000 scholarships to local high school graduates

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds has awarded $2,000 scholarships to six deserving high school graduates. This year’s recipients include Vyna Nguyen and Saluki Kaplan from Meadowdale High School, Stephanie Kha and Lenna Nguyen from Edmonds-Woodway High School and Isabella Cunha and Jarred Kumpe from Scriber Lake High School.

Vyna Nguyen, who will attend the University of Washington this fall, was recognized for her outstanding leadership as president of the Meadowdale’s Key Club. Her dedication to community service is evident through her involvement in organizing volunteer opportunities at local food banks and tutoring fellow students for four hours weekly.

Saluki Kaplan, who will be continuing her education at UC Berkeley, has been engaged in volunteering throughout her high school years. Her contributions include peer tutoring and participation in PAWS food drives and campus clean-up initiatives, reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact in her community.

Isabella Cunha has chosen Everett Community College for her next academic endeavor, while Jarred Kumpe is likely to enroll at Edmonds College. Their scholarships recognize not only their academic achievements but also their potential to contribute positively to their chosen paths.

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds’ mission is to empower youth through education and service, fostering a spirit of community and leadership among the next generation.