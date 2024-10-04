KIRO 7 and League of Women Voters of Washington to host U.S. Senate debate Oct. 17

KIRO 7 and the League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund (LWVWA-EF) are partnering to host a live, one-hour debate with Washington U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Maria Cantwell and Dr. Raul Garcia. The debate will air live on KIRO 7’s broadcast and streaming platforms at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, with a re-airing at 7 p.m. The debate will be hosted by KIRO 7 anchor Monique Ming Laven, and will air the day before ballots will be mailed to voters in Washington State. This will be the first debate to be televised in Western Washington between the two candidates.

The debate will be made available for simulcast on radio and TV stations across Washington State in partnership with the Washington State Association of Broadcasters. The goal is to provide maximum access and time for voters to hear directly from the U.S. Senate candidates on the issues most important to the state, KIRO and the League said in a joint press release announcing the debate.

To ensure voters have the ability to have their questions answered directly by the candidates, viewers can submit questions to the candidates at www.kiro7.com/debate or by emailing questions to the League at forumquestion@lwvwa.org. Questions should be answerable by both candidates, be relevant to the elected position, and include the voter’s name and city of residence.

“The results of this U.S. Senate race impact the lives of Western Washington residents and shape our country,” said Pat Levin, KIRO 7 vice president and general manger. “Hosting this debate — and providing live, state-wide access to the candidates — is key to providing viewers with the most relevant and important information they need to cast their vote.”

League of Women Voters of Washington President Mary Coltrane added: “The League of Women Voters is committed to empowering voters and defending democracy. Candidate debates are essential to this. The League thanks candidates Cantwell and Garcia for presenting themselves to the voters so they will have the best information possible as they make their voting decision for this important office.”

KIRO 7 and the League of Women Voters of Washington worked together previously on the 2022 Washington State U.S. Senate Town Hall for Senator Patty Murray, and challenger Tiffany Smiley.

