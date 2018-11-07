King’s Schools to host ‘Like’ documentary Nov. 15

Today we are more connected than ever, but is it helping or hurting us? Join King’s Schools and ParentMap magazine from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 to explore the impact of social media at an exclusive film screenings of the original IndieFlix documentary “LIKE.”

Technology is a tool. It’s here to stay and social platforms are a place to connect, share and care, but what’s really happening? Are we addicted? How do we stop? Where do we start? What do we need to know? By understanding the effects of technology and social media on the brain, on our lives and on our civilization, we can learn how to navigate it more safely together.

Following the screening is a live Q&A with local experts to answer your burning questions about this hot-button topic