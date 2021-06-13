King County to enforce residency rule for those using Shoreline Transfer Station

Are you a South Snohomish County resident who drives to Shoreline for that weekend dump run? Starting June 16, you’ll have to prove you live in King County to use the nearby Shoreline Transfer Station.

King County Solid Waste said they will begin enforcing an existing rule that requires all self-haul customers to verify they live or do business within King County’s 37 cities and unincorporated areas, which excludes the cities of Seattle and Milton. The goal, the county said, is to preserve access to essential services for customers within its service area and increase safety at congested recycling and transfer stations,

Customers visiting a King County transfer station will be asked to show a government-issued ID, utility bill, rental agreement, vehicle registration, cell phone bill, pay stub or job site invoice with a ZIP Code as proof.

“Our transfer station system saw an increase of almost 25% in self-haul customer traffic in 2020 compared to 2019, resulting in longer lines that pushed traffic onto public roadways and potentially posing a safety risk – particularly at our Shoreline and Algona facilities, which are close to the county’s borders,” said Pat McLaughlin, King County Solid Waste Division Director. “We can improve public safety and reduce the strain of self-haul traffic put on critical services intended for our service area customers by enforcing this longstanding rule.”

You can see a list of all Snohomish County solid waste facilities, including the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace, here.