Kindergarten registration now open; Pre-K Jump Start program Aug. 24-27

Registration for Edmonds School District students entering kindergarten and new students in all grades is now open.

Students must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to be eligible for kindergarten, and are assigned to a school by their home address. Parents/guardians can view the Neighborhood School Finder on the Edmonds School District’s website to find out which school their child will attend.

For information about Early Entrance for students who will turn 5 between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, contact Shelley Roehl at 425-431-7176.

Jump Start, a pre-kindergarten, transitional program conducted in August for children preparing to enter kindergarten, will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 24-27 at all elementary schools. There is no charge for this program, and it is open to all registered kindergarten students.