Kidstock! energy at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Edmonds Center for the Arts hosted Kidstock! on Saturday, featuring workshops, performances and demonstrations from a variety of Pacific Northwest-based artists, storytellers and community members. The Not-Its, a Seattle-based kindie rock band, headlined the free event, providing kids with their first rock concert experience. Off the mainstage, Paul Chiyokten Wagner told traditional Coast Salish stories accompanied by a Native flute performance. Aside from stage- and workshop-based performances, Kidstock! offered face painting, children’s yoga, two South County Fire trucks, crafts and a dog petting zoo.
