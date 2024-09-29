Kids invited to enjoy math projects and games at Mountlake Terrace Library Oct. 12

Kids are invited to join the Seattle Universal Math Museum (SUMM) Saturday, Oct. 12 and play with math at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The event will feature puzzles, games and other hands-on activities, including math art projects and building materials.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.