Kids invited to city council chambers as Mountlake Terrace celebrates Children’s Day April 24

The public is invited to join the Mountlake Terrace City Council for a unique Children’s Day celebration on Thursday, April 24. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the children of Mountlake Terrace will be welcomed into the council chambers and invited to sit in a seat on the dais, proclaim a new policy or project, shake hands with a councilmember and get a photo taken.

There will be live performances by local Turkish student dance troupe, the Rain or Shine Dancers, along with a song performed by the Mountlake Terrace High School Choir.

At 7 p.m., the city council meeting will include presentations from middle and high school students, who will share their ideas for the city’s future. All the children will be invited to take a group photo with the city council after an official Children’s Day Proclamation. Light refreshments will be served.

This event, free and open to the public, is presented by the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Spots are limited and reservations are required. Sign up here.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.