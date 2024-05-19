Kids find move-mentum at 2024 Health and Fitness Expo

Hundreds found a way to combat a chilly, overcast morning Saturday by warming up with some exercise at the 2024 Health and Fitness Expo at Edmonds School District Stadium. Most parents cheered from the sidelines but a few joined their kids during the MOVE 60! Fun Run or tried out the challenges at exercise booths. The event, organized by the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department and the Edmonds School District, was operated by many volunteers.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis