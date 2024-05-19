Kids find move-mentum at 2024 Health and Fitness Expo

The Edmonds Florentum Club members generously provided starts and seed kits for blossoming gardeners.
A girl observes broccoli sprout starts.
Volunteers from the Community Health Center enjoy a nice chat.
They call this a warm-up?
Side-stepping warm-up exercises.
These three women from ReFit were joined by three girls in song and dance when “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” came on.
Runners line up at the start.
Teen volunteers from local high schools lead children across the track.
GO!
Cheerleaders for the upcoming run
A determined young girl.
Two young women make their way past the finish line
Small hurdles to better health.
A boy pedals to make the bike-blended smoothie
A boy tries out a bicycle from the Cascade Bicycle Club
The embodiment of “If first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”
Throwing the ball around
Drum lessons.
Booths featured fitness challenges and information about health and other local resources.
Participants try this ball game requiring some hand-eye coordination

Hundreds found a way to combat a chilly, overcast morning Saturday by warming up with some exercise at the 2024 Health and Fitness Expo at Edmonds School District Stadium. Most parents cheered from the sidelines but a few joined their kids during the MOVE 60! Fun Run or tried out the challenges at exercise booths. The event, organized by the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department and the Edmonds School District, was operated by many volunteers.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

