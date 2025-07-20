Kids can enjoy Transit Tales at MLT Library July 30  

Kids are welcome to join a Community Transit bus driver for Transit Tales from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The event features transit-themed books that educate children about the role of public transportation in connecting people. Additionally, they can meet the bus driver and ask any questions they may have.

For more information, click here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.





