Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘The Tooth Ferry’ offers a creative twist on a childhood tradition

The Tooth Ferry by Phyllis A. M. Hollenbeck

Illustrated by Femi Samuel

Recommended for ages 10 and younger

Have you ever seen one of those big, beautiful ferry boats carrying people and their vehicles from island to island to mainland? Have you even boarded one? Ferries are easy to find in Puget Sound. Well, this is a story about a little girl who rides the ferry named Nantasket. She rides with her mommy. The ferry is always happy to see them and the rest of the passengers, and she is always happy to see Nantasket too. One day she learns about the ferry’s magical secret in the night. That’s right, The Tooth Ferry is not a spelling mistake. Imagine that.

One day there’s a big surprise — this little girl’s tooth falls out. She learns from Mommy about baby teeth. Her mommy knows just what to do. The tooth will go under her daughter’s pillow that night and from there it will go on a sweet journey, assisted by the ferry. But how? That mystery is revealed in the story. In the morning, the little girl awakens to a wonderful surprise under her pillow.

What a fun book to share with children as they are about to put their own baby teeth under their pillows. It’s also a great story for children to read as they think back on their own baby teeth, and what fun to imagine it all whenever they see a ferry or ride on one.

This story appeals to children to read on their own, as they’re learning to read, and even better to share with older siblings or favorite adults. It’s a great tale to take in a backpack to read on day trips, and a very appealing bedtime story.

Author Phyllis A. M. Hollenbeck presents a truly creative spin on an important childhood transition time. Her writing pulls in the reader with its dear and loving relationship within the family. This little girl is very curious and asks so many questions. All are answered with fun and patience and lots of love.

Illustrator Femi Samuel really brings this family to life on the page, and they’re so cozy in their pretty home. The pictures are such a nice size, complementing the text on every page. The outdoor-setting pictures of the ferry are absolutely beautiful. The pictures showing the ferry’s secret perfectly capture the magic of it all.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.