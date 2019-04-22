Kids are Bookin’ It: The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise

Say hello to a new column by Wendy Kendall, Kids Are Bookin’ It, focused on children’s books.

The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise, by Dan Gemeinhart

Recommended for ages 9 and up

Coyote is a 12-year-old girl on a grand adventure with her dad driving all over the country. Luckily she’s a very resourceful, smart person who is learning how to get herself out of odd situations, which is somewhere she often finds herself.

Why did Coyote and her dad change their lives five years ago, and take to the road? The reader discovers they are running away from a tragic family event. Now, when unexpected news from her home town near Seattle shocks Coyote, she resolves to go back to rescue a treasured part of this past. Now instead of running away, she has something important that she’s running to. One problem — she’s in Florida, about as far from Seattle as she could be, and she has to be back in 96 hours. Second problem — she can’t tell her dad to drive to Seattle because he’s vowed never to go back there.

They’re traveling in a renovated old school bus. An abandoned school bus is a funny and fabulous vehicle for a journey, with its own wondrous secrets to reveal. It also has lots of room for all kinds of unique and lovable strays that they pick up along the way. First there’s Ivan, the wise and loyal kitten. Then at different stops they’re joined by a diverse and highly entertaining assortment of people who span all ages. Each boards the bus with a story and a challenge they’re facing. Each is struggling to find their destiny.

Along with the fun they share, what will this group of people learn from each other? How will they help each other as they realize and appreciate the importance of friends and family? Will Coyote make it to Seattle in time? And will she find what she’s looking for on the journey? Coyote debates whether people are “just passengers in life? That they’re just coasting by, along for the ride. Is it true that people got to wake up and take their own destiny into their hands?”

Author Dan Gemeinhart is a former teacher-librarian who lives in Wenatchee with his wife and three daughters. The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunriseis his latest book. Visit his website at http://dangemeinhart.com/

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager, wedding officiant and volunteer at the Edmonds Library