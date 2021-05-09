Kids Are Bookin’ It: Middle grades will enjoy this STEM-inspired adventure book

The Antidote, by Susan McCormick

Recommended for Middle Grades and Older

This adventure book is further proof of how fun STEM information can be, and how important to have that knowledge when you wage battle against an evil paranormal being. Alex discovers that he’s different than the other kids at school. He has powers that he doesn’t completely understand. One thing appears certain, he has a growing sense of imminent danger, and it’s a threat greater than Alex or those around him have ever known. These are scientific ills the world hasn’t seen in some time. What Alex faces threatens the world’s population. Will The Antidote deliver what it promises? Can Alex use his knowledge and savvy instincts to stop this dark force in time, or will evil win?

Alex can literally see the ills of the people of the world. He sees sickness. He is the son and grandson and great grandson of doctors who have taught him a lot about good health and about the science of sickness, disease and injury. Sometimes this puts him in a position to save lives. Sometimes he cannot. He watches people face everyday decisions that affect their health. Alex’s unwelcome power compels him to see the sad, stealthy sickness within a person, in all its horrifying despair.

Sometimes friendship and love arrive at the most unexpected times and in the most unexpected shapes, like a four-pawed, wet-nosed, tail-wagging dear dog. Just about at that time a mysterious girl strikes up a friendship with Alex. In the meantime, he is meeting other fascinating characters at school and around the town, including a stranger with the darkest evil within. It’s beyond imagination. The creator of disease of global proportion. He must be stopped, somehow. Alex investigates and finds out his own family has kept a deep and ancient secret from him. When they tell all, it changes his life.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds LibraryA