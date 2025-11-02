Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘Michael’s Adventure’ captures magic of friendship

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Where To Find Your Dragon: Michael’s Adventure, by Tambi Smith

Recommended for ages 1-5

A delightful children’s book that captures the magic of friendship, courage and imagination. Where To Find Your Dragon – Michael’s Adventure is a perfect story for young readers ages 1 to 5. This heartwarming tale follows Michael and his beloved pet dragon, who are the best of friends and always ready for adventure. But when the dragon goes missing during playtime, Michael sets off on a brave quest to find him.

The story is simple yet emotionally resonant, showing how determination and love can guide us through even the most uncertain journeys. Young children will be enchanted by Michael’s quest and the gentle, reassuring tone of the narrative. The illustrations add a whimsical charm that complements the story’s warmth.

This book is ideal for bedtime reading or quiet story time, offering a comforting message about loyalty and the magic of believing in your friends. If your child enjoys tales of dragons, adventure and heartfelt connections, Michael’s Adventure is a wonderful addition to their bookshelf.

Tambi Smith is a passionate storyteller and imaginative world-builder, captivated by the magic of fantasy and the power of friendship. Born and raised in a small town, Tambi spent much of her adult life creating mythical creatures and faraway lands with her children, often exploring the local library for tales she could read to her children that ignited their imagination. When she’s not crafting her next adventure, Tambi enjoys reading, playing games with her children, and spending time with her family and friends. Where to Find Your Dragon is her debut novel, inviting readers to embark on an unforgettable quest filled with friendship, hope and courage.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press and with Harlequin. Her In Purse-Suit Mystery Series includes Kat Out of the Bag, plus two more books and growing. Her romance books include Cherry Shakes in the Park, and one other themed for the holidays.