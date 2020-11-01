Kids Are Bookin’ It: ‘Locked Out in the Snow’ a warm holiday tale for young readers

Locked Out in the Snow, by Kim E. Kimmy

Illustrated by Hannah June

Recommended especially for Young Readers ages 4 – 9

It’s the merriest time of the year and Kim is walking on snow. She’s headed for the school bus that will take her to her second-grade class, on the last day before winter break. Her family has so many exciting plans for this time of year to celebrate the joy of the holidays. The day at school is fun with her friends and Kim gets to bring home the many wintry art projects she’s created. Kim is looking forward to decorating her family’s home.

Back on board the bus and headed for home, Kim has no idea the mystery that is ahead of her. She is about to discover she’s been locked out of her house. Kim’s home is a farmhouse and she’s not sure why her mom isn’t home to greet her. Kim is cold in the snow. She needs to find someplace to wait for her family to return home. Kim decides to go into the barn and wait. Inside she finds some warmth, and the friendly animals to visit, and she realizes that in this manger she’s reminded of a story.

This author, Kim E. Kimmy, grew up on a dairy farm and with that background, she tells an enchanting children’s story about a wintry and special time of year. The fun and excitement of the holidays jumps out from the pages, but she goes deeper than that to surface the warm emotions and love of family and friends. Finally, her character Kim shows the peace and love of the story of the first Christmas.

The illustrations by Hannah June are delightful and show the sentiments on every page. The colorful pictures are so eye catching and keep young readers turning pages.

What a nice gift idea too for parents, grandparents, and other adults in children’s lives as this wintry, holiday season comes upon us

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library