Kids Are Bookin’ It: Kids of Lake Meadow Series a lyrical breath of fresh air

Kids of Lake Meadow Series, by Brandon McAlister

Illustrated by Sydney McAlister

Recommended especially for Young Readers ages 6 – 10

I’ve been to the cheeriest of places, and had the sunniest of fun, playing with the Kids of Lake Meadow. These lyrical books invite their readers to come along with them on every day adventures around their hometown. These children are such good company, and as they explore they learn and observe and they end up creating their own song in each book — a delight to learn and sing along.

This author is such a wonderful poet, and the rhyming words and melodic rhythm propels the young reader hopping and skipping with delight along the text. In my first book I joined Alice on her quest of Alice and the Apple Tree. She wants to experience how an apple on an apple tree in the town orchard can become a delicious apple pie that she can share with family and friends. And with dessert they can all sing along a sweet song about this deep baked adventure. After that, in another book I went for a sightseeing ride with Billy and the Bicycle. Billy discovered how a bicycle works, and how to ride it safely to see all kinds of places, and while singing a wonderful biking song.

The illustrations are vivid and colorful and when partnered with the poetic stories, young imaginations are launched. There is even a beautiful illustration of a map of Lake Meadow, which makes the town even more real. Readers can see on this map where each book’s adventures are, and they can imagine what other adventures and interesting children they’ll meet in other parts of the town that they haven’t read about yet.

You can see for yourself, with a sample of these irresistible stories and songs on YouTube. Who doesn’t want to bike and sing with Billy . . .

Billy and the Bicycle Animated Story: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqoelyfWezU

Billy and the Bicycle sing-a-long song: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikWC30-nroU

The author, Brandon McAlister, is a delightful poet and very creative talent. After having enough of corporate life, and under the encouragement of his wife and two daughters, he decided to focus full time on a series that was a brainchild of years of thought. The illustrations are by his talented daughter.

This series of books is such a breath of fresh air for young readers, encouraging their own appreciation for life in their own hometowns. And what a great gift idea for parents, grandparents, and other adults in children’s lives because there are so many great books and characters in the series. The children in your life will read the stories and look at the pictures over and over again, and then be so excited as you gift them more books in the series. They’ll be filled with wonder and song as their adventures with the Kids of Lake Meadow grow.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library