Kids are Bookin’ It: Buck Academy books focus on helping children develop smart money habits

Buck Making Cents

Baby Buck How Much Am I

by Dustin Goss

Illustrated by Febyolla Goss

Recommended for toddlers to age 10

Here’s a great starting point for learning all about money. The Buck Academy takes readers on a fun journey to learn about the value of our friend Buck, and his friends Coins. You’ll learn so much about the value, the history, and the artistry. These books show the benefits of using money wisely to make a more playful and fun life.

Not only is there lots of great information about the money, there are questions and games on the pages for you to test your own knowledge as you read along. The illustrations on every page are amazing. The Coins show off their brightest shines. Even the youngest reader can see and even feel what makes money.

The Buck Academy is committed to education about the smart use of money, with some history thrown in. They teach about savings goals, from piggy banks to first teen job, and address smart spending, money management and smart gifting. Readers learn to be intentional about their money and their spending habits. Here’s a fun resource for filling in a gap in education.

These books and others are available from Buck Academy. You can visit their resourceful site at buckacademy.org which is filled with even more information for young kids, teens, their parents and other adults in their lives. The inspiration for this husband-and-wife team to create this online academy came when they wanted to teach their young son about money. Surprised at the lack of children’s learning tools on the topic, they created their own.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook — Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For — is available for preorder before its 12/1 release.