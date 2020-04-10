Kids are Bookin’ It: Books from local author explore friendship and fitting in

Turtle and I’ve Got The Bad Behavior Blues, both by Nick Baker as told to his Number One Fan . . . His Mom, Kathy Passage

Recommended for all ages

Nick Baker has two fun and heartwarming stories to tell. Think about your friends. Aren’t they fun to be with? Everyone is so different, they have different talents and ideas, and that’s part of why you like them and have fun doing things together. Your talents and ideas are why they like you too. Some of the ways friends are different are harder to understand, but once you understand then that’s part of what makes friendships so special and amazing.

One of Nick Baker’s special talents is that he can tell a wonderful story that everyone will enjoy reading and hearing, and have fun learning new things too. Another special talent he has is for music. When Nick Baker was young, he had some trouble fitting in at school and making friends. These are books about what that was like, and what he learned from it. Just wait until you find out the meaning of Turtle in his book. Then you’ll never guess what Turtle changes into.

The stories read as if the author is sitting next to you and telling you what happened. What comes next is always a surprise too. Nick Baker has had many challenges in his life. He was born totally blind and later — in early adulthood –was diagnosed with autism. In his books he describes what being blind is like, and what autism is. He started writing original music about 20 years ago, and many of his songs have a story behind them too.

The illustrations on every page of the books really help to tell the tales as well. The colors are bright and vivid. The pictures show what is happening with the characters and are another way to feel the story. These books will make you feel good all over, tickle your funny bone, and show you how precious real friendship i

Today, Nick Baker works in his home studio in Edmonds writing, recording, engineering, and producing music. He has many musical interests, including creating jingles for radio and advertising. He is a gifted singer and keyboard player. He performs live music, too, at assisted living facilities, local restaurants, wineries and club venues. You can find out more about him, and even listen to him perform his music, on his website at nickbakermusic.com.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library