Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘Animal Potluck’ a delightful choice for young children

Animal Potluck

Board Book/Picture Book

by Brandi & Mike Konopinski

Illustrated by Kelly Kincaid

Recommended for ages 1 year and up

The animals are having a party. It promises to be a delightful gathering of friends. The animal kingdom echoes with excitement as each animal decides what they will bring to the potluck to share with everyone. This story shows with catchy rhyming the fun of sharing, and the happiness when friends are together. Beautiful pictures feature each of the different animals along with foods so readers can learn what they are.

Invitations are sent by snail mail to a wild variety of guests. Those invited include bear, bunny, mice, duck, parrot, poodles, bees and more. They each put some thought into what they choose to share at the potluck, because they want to bring something special they believe their friends will enjoy. After all they all receive their mail and decide what to bring, there is great anticipation as the date of the party approaches.

As a sturdy board book, this story adds a tactile dimension for small hands that like to explore. The bright color illustrations by Kelly Kincaid are pure entertainment too. The pictures alone tell the story and are so expressive of emotions. You can see on the animals’ faces their excitement, joy, and satisfaction once their tummies are full. The rhyming text of the animals’ adventure brings great enthusiasm in the reader, and begs to be read out loud. The poetry leaps off the page.

Animal Potluck is a treat cooked up by husband-and-wife authors to share with the youngster in your family or give as a gift. Brandi and Mike Konopinski of Richmond Beach are avid readers who appreciate a great plot and fun character connections. They’ve always enjoyed reading for fun and education, but after their son was born in 2014 they fell in love with children’s literature. They invite you to watch a child’s face as they follow along with illustrations, laugh with dialogue and memorize their favorite parts. Read it again! The authors remind us all that books can open entire worlds of imagination to children, and they want to be part of that journey.

Illustrator Kelly Kincaid is a Seattle artist, cartoonist and author.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.’