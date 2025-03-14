Kicking Gas offering three March information sessions on heat pumps, including one at Lynnwood Library March 17

Is your fossil- or wood-fueled heating system nearing replacement age? Are you thinking about air conditioning, concerned about indoor air pollution or want to save on your energy costs? Kicking Gas is offering three March information sessions on options for replacing your old system with a heat pump that will also cool your home this summer.

Kicking Gas is hosting an in-person, family friendly session in Lynnwood Monday, March 17, and two others later in the month via Zoom. Find all the dates and register at www.kickgasnow.org/events. Attendees will get information about transitioning from fossil- fueled or wood heat to electric, meet vetted contractors in their area and learn if they qualify for subsidies. There will also be information about induction stove cooking and subsidies.