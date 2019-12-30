Kiah Helms photography exhibit opens at MLT Library Jan. 2

Starting Jan. 2, the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission will present the Kiah Helms Photography Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Helms attended Mountlake Terrace High School and earned a general degree from Edmonds Community College. She began taking photographs when she was 5 years old, and got her first digital camera when she was 13. She realized she had a talent and eye for capturing unique images by age 14. “I am inspired by the colors that are in photographs and the contrast the colors make when they join together,” Helms said.

Helms’ hobbies include photography, horseback riding and traveling. Helms’ work has accepted into the Arts of the Terrace and the Edmonds Art Festival. Helms won Honorable Mention for “Roosters in the Field” and second place for “Baboon.”

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Jan. 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.