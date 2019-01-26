Kellie Moeller Calligraphy exhibit at Mountlake Terrace Library through Feb. 28

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Kellie Moeller Calligraphy Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Kellie Moeller finds beauty in hidden places. A Mixed Media Calligraphy artist, she combines wisdom and ink to evoke emotion and thought. Faith, contemplation and silence are her motivators. She seeks to draw people towards contemplation of faith and humor. After living many years in South America, the cultural warmth of Venezuela heavily influences texture and color choices in each piece. Each artistic adventure is predisposed to modern and ancient Calligraphy, Asemic writing and a variety of mediums to accompany them.

Moeller, a native of Washington, currently lives in Everett, is a former member of the City of Bothell Arts and Festivals Commission and has been passionate about letters for more than 35 years. You can find her work on exhibition at a local venues and at several local juried shows.

She teaches small group Calligraphy and Mixed Media classes through Girlfriendgatherings.com, Bothell Parks and Recreation and in local venues. When she is not doing Calligraphy, she is a full time communications and marketing consultant.

You can find more of Moeller’s work at www.salt-lightcalligraphy.com/ and on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/salt.lightcalligraphy

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Feb. 28 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.