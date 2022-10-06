Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting

Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area.

A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.

After he retired in 2005, Stamm published his fly fishing memoir titled Quest for Home Water, and continued to fish the Cascades, Rocky Mountains and British Columbia, often backpacking into remote areas.

The meeting will be at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, and starts at 6 p.m. In addition to Stamm’s talk, there will be a brief business meeting and fishing reports.

The meeting is open to members and the public.