Kayleene Perry: A full life marked by her love of music, teaching, dogs and family

Kyleene Perry

Kyleene Perry, 80, passed away on Monday, June 24th, after a prolonged recovery following a fall. Born on December 1, 1943, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Clifford Rayburn Thompson and Gladys McRae Thompson, Kyleene lived a full life marked by her love of music, teaching, dogs, and family.

A proud graduate of Twin Falls High School, Class of 1961, Kyleene continued her education at The College of Idaho, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance in 1965. Her passion for music and education led her to pursue graduate studies at Michigan State University and the University of Idaho, where she also obtained her teaching certificate.

Kyleene began her career as a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary in Boise, Idaho. It was in Boise where she met her husband, Peter Perry, and they were married in 1969. Together, they raised their family in Idaho, where Peter worked in banking and Kyleene found her true calling as a piano teacher. She nurtured and inspired countless students over the decades, sharing her love for music until her retirement in 2013.

Following the passing of her husband in 2011, Kyleene moved to Edmonds, Washington, to be closer to her family. In Edmonds, she remained active and engaged, playing bridge, a game she loved deeply. Whether organizing bridge marathons, enjoying small games with friends, or teaching the game to the younger generation, Kyleene’s love for bridge was a significant part of her life.

Kyleene also found joy in playing pinochle, attending local symphony performances, and socializing with friends she met through the Edmonds Welcomers. However, her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to Flynn and Elena (Streeby). The years she spent near them were filled with cherished moments watching them learn to ride bikes, playing board and card games, attending the Nutcracker each Christmas, and hearing about their school activities. The memories she created with them will be treasured forever.

Kyleene’s love extended beyond her family to her dogs, having raised six Labrador Retrievers over the years, and her final companion, a Havanese named Zoey.

Known for her generosity and selflessness, Kyleene always put others’ needs before her own. Her kindness, love of life, and devotion to her family and friends will be deeply missed.

Kyleene is survived by her daughter, Karen, and her husband, Eric Streeby, along with their children, Flynn and Elena Streeby. She is also survived by her son, Kevin, and her beloved dog, Zoey.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, music, and cherished memories.

Kyleene’s ashes will be inurned at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Gig Harbor, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. John’s Memorial Garden Fund would be welcomed.