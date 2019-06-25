Katims kicks off run for school board: ‘It’s all about student success’

Edmonds resident and career educator Nancy Katims formally began her run Monday evening for Edmonds School Board position 5, currently held by Diana White, who is not seeking re-election.

Before a group of more than 60 supporters, friends and family gathered at Edmonds’ Café Louvre, Katims laid out her vision to restore what she sees as a loss of direction for, and commitment to, the Edmonds School District.

“When I began with the Edmonds School District in 1999, I saw a real sense of urgency about student learning, which at the time was accompanied by excellent outcomes,” she began. “But over the past years that urgency has waned, and the outcomes have suffered. My first primary objective is to restore measurable goals and accountability in the Edmonds School District.”

Citing the example of “the very important indicator” of graduation rates, Katims compared trends between school districts in Edmonds and “demographically similar” Everett, asserting that “when students fail to graduate high school, the probability of success in later life goes down.” She went on to note that in 2001-2002, Edmonds enjoyed a 78 percent graduation rate while Everett showed 72 percent. But today Edmonds is at 88 percent while Everett’s rate stands at 95 percent.

“So what’s the difference?” she asked. “Everett has a strong direction and focus based on measurable goals, linked to an effective accountability system. They manage resources to align with these goals, and they keep track to ensure that the goals are being met.

“Edmonds on the other hand does not have goals right now,” she continued. “Instead we have statements such as ‘effective learning for all students’ that are nice platitudes, but without measurable goals to track these we have no way to know if this is what we’re getting. We need to have a set of goals that are indicators of important student outcomes, an accountability system based on these goals, and to follow through by aligning budget and resources accordingly so we’re not making these decisions in a vacuum.”

Katims’ second primary objective is to ensure equitable opportunities for all students regardless of background.

She went on to relate her experiences attending a recent Edmonds School District Equity Alliance for Achievement (EAACH) panel, where student panelists shared their experiences in working with their school to lay the groundwork for further education.

She told of one student panelist relating how she went to her counselor because she wanted to take an advanced placement course, but was told by her counselor “it’s too rigorous for you,” and that in addition no one at the school was available to help her fill out college financial forms or to write a college essay. But a student at the same table coming from a different ESD school said that doing a college essay was a requirement in her English class, and that students are regularly offered help filling out necessary forms and are encouraged to take college-level courses.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Katims said. “All students across the district need the same opportunities, the same support, the same advice. We need to ensure that.”

Her third primary objective is to improve decision-making by involving all stakeholders — including parents, teachers, students and community members — whenever making decisions that affect them.

“When I began with the Edmonds School District in 1999, shared decision-making was a core principle,” she said. “For most of the years I’ve worked for the district, that happened — but not recently.”

Citing the recent action by the board to contract with a national organization for before- and after-school child care in district elementary schools, regardless of existing arrangements with local organization like the Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA, she asserted that this was done without outside input to the chagrin of many parents and staff.

“You don’t take away my existing child care arrangements for a one-size-fits-all solution,” she explained. “The stakeholders — parents and teachers — were not asked and weren’t part of the decision. This is unacceptable. We need effective communication and a shared decision-making process that involves everyone who is affected.”

In conclusion, Katims related her long-time connection with the Edmonds School District as a parent.

“My two children graduated from the Edmonds School District,” she said. “I have been a band mom, a sports mom, a theater mom, and the mom of an LGBTQ student. I know the disappointment and concern when my child’s learning needs are not being met. I also know the immense joy and pride of seeing my children accomplish amazing success in school and in life. I want that for all parents.

“I love the Edmonds School District,” she concluded. “I’m running because I want the district to be the best it can be and to serve students in the best way possible. It’s all about student success.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel