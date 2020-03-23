Kathleen Ann Penna: Social justice advocate, kind soul

Kathleen was born in Seattle WA on July 6, 1985. She passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 in her childhood home in Edmonds WA after a long and fearless battle with breast cancer.

Kathleen graduated from Edmonds-Woodway HS in 2003 and WWU in 2007. She had a wide range of jobs in her relatively short life starting as a day camp leader, then supervisor, elementary school tutor, worked in the kitchen and library at Western. Kathleen was most passionate about being part of the social justice movement. First through AmeriCorps and then with Solid Ground. She was unassuming, smart, kind, supportive and always worked to bring the best out in people.

Kathleen was fiercely independent. She bought her first car at 17 with her own money. She treasured her family and close friends. She liked nothing better than hanging out with friends playing one of the 104 boards games she owned. She was an avid reader. Jane Austin and JK Rowling were two of her favorite authors. Kathleen had a dry sense of humor, was a strong hiker and a natural snorkeler.

It was an honor and a privilege to be her parents. She was the light of our lives and now the sky is one star brighter.

She is preceded in death by her Grandfather, William Brosche Jr.

She is survived by her parents Patrick and Sandie Penna, sister, Jessica Blacknall (Chris), grandparents Roy and Alice Penna, Shirley Brosche. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. Nieces Anna and Lily and nephew William.

Kathleen would like you to be kind and care for each other and donate to a charity of your choicecharity of your choice.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the oncology staff’s of Kaiser Permanente, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and especially Kaiser Hospice.