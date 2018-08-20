Kathleen Ann Hague Funk: Wife, mother, business professional enjoyed life to fullest

Kathleen Ann Hague Funk passed away from the effects of pancreatic cancer on August 18, 2018.

She was born May 30, 1942 to Harold J. and Dorothy Ann Webb Hague in Missoula, MT and grew up in Seattle. Kathleen enjoyed life to the fullest and was a remarkable combination of wife, mother, and business professional. She was a homemaker’s homemaker. She knit hundreds of beautiful sweaters, baby blankets, doll clothes and more for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to cook, bake, and share her creations with family and friends.

Kathleen was a successful real estate agent for more than 30 years. In addition, she served the City of Mountlake Terrace as a member of the Arts Commission for many years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her favorite place on earth was the family cabin on Camano Island.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, J. Gary Funk and children Kevin (Cheryl), Chris (Laurie), Rebecca (Tom), Andrea (Lance), and Holly (CJ); 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Thursday August 23rd at 2pm in the LDS Church located at 22015 48th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA. One of her last requests was that each of her family and friends knew she loved them.