Kathie DeLap: In retirement, she found joy through travel, spending time with her dogs

Kathleen Theonne DeLap (née Hanna) lost her courageous battle against cancer in the early morning of May 21, 2021 in Seattle, WA. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Arden DeLap, her son Scott (Starla) DeLap, her daughter Jill DeLap, and her three grandchildren Ashlyn DeLap, Jeremy DeLap, and Joshua DeLap.

Kathie DeLap was born on May 15, 1942 in Seattle to Kenneth and Pauline Hanna. She spent her childhood growing up and attending elementary thru high school on Queen Anne Hill, graduating from Queen Anne High School in 1960. Kathie spoke frequently about her high school experiences but her fondest memory was being the high school mascot: the Grizzly Bear.

After raising her two children, Kathie decided she would like to work outside of the home. She first worked in retail but when she was hired at Rite Aid to work in the pharmacy, she found her calling. Eventually she left Rite Aid to work in the pharmacy at the Richmond Beach QFC. Kathie would often say the best part of her job was talking with her customers.

After retiring from QFC, Kathie found joy in spending time with her dogs and traveling far and wide. The most memorable trip she and her husband took was to Europe for three weeks where they visited numerous countries.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathie’s memory can be made to one of her favorite charities, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary or Old Dog Haven.

