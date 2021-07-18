Just Around the Corner: This place is a zoo

I dare you to come here and say out loud: “Wow, look at these crowds. This place is like a zoo!”

The Woodland Park Zoo is in full swing. But be ready to hunt for a parking spot, as they are as rare as some of the species.

I also recommend strollers or wagons for your little offspring, as walking around the park can be quite an expedition. For more information: www.zoo.org.

— Photos by David Carlos