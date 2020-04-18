Just around the corner: Social distancing becomes a Habit

Social distancing is in full swing at the Aurora Village Habit Burger Grill, 1253 N. 205th St., Shoreline.

You can now give your order and pay from your car at the parking lot. A magnetic number is then placed on the hood of your car. When your food is ready, it’s brought to you.

Walk-up customers can order and pick up their orders outside the entrance door.

This practice started Thursday. Allow some extra wait time, as there’s more distance for the staff to cover.

–– Story and photos by David Carlos