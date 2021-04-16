Just Around the Corner: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

After being cancelled last year, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is well underway, running through April 30.
The two main sites where you can visit and take photos are:
Roozengaarde: www.tulips.com
Tulip Town: tuliptown.com
Visit the websites to purchase tickets before arriving.
— Photos by David Carlos
Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.