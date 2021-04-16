Just Around the Corner: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Posted: April 15, 2021

After being cancelled last year, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is well underway, running through April 30.

The two main sites where you can visit and take photos are:
Roozengaarde:  www.tulips.com
Tulip Town:  tuliptown.com
Visit the websites to purchase tickets before arriving.
— Photos by David Carlos
Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby

