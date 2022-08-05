Just Around the Corner: New owner for Paine Field’s Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum

New owner announced: The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum at Paine Field has been purchased by Walmart heir Steuart Walton.
The museum houses many vintage WWII aircraft and vehicles. It was owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. He died in 2018, and the museum has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic.
Recently, Paul Allen’s sister, Jodi Allen, has been selling many of his properties in accordance with his wishes.
Walton’s non-profit Wartime History Museum will run the museum.
Good news in preserving this area’s rich aeronautical history.
There’s no reopening date announced yet.
— Story and file photos by David Carlos
Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.
MLT News
