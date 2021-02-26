Just Around the Corner: Marymoor Park windmill

The windmill at Marymoor Park in Redmond is on property originally owned in the early 1900s by banker and developer James Clise. Cattle and horses were raised on the property, which was called Willowmoor Farm.

During a visit to the Netherlands, the Clise family fell in love with the windmills. Upon returning home, they had one built near the Sammamish Slough.

Although used mainly for aesthetics, the windmill was capable of grinding grain and pumping water.

Willowmoor was sold to King County in 1963 and became Marymoor Park.

— Video by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby