Just Around the Corner: Lynden — Mayberry, with a touch of Holland
With its small-town atmosphere, well-tended lawns, shops closed for Sunday, this place has the vibes of bygone days. Kind of like Mayberry…set in Holland.
Fun facts: Established in 1874, it’s located five miles south of the Canadian border. A large Dutch population arrived here in the early 1900s. Dairy farming was the major industry then. Today, the retail industry is at the top. As of the 2010 census: The median age in the city was 38.6 years.— Story and photos by David Carlos
Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.
