Just Around the Corner: Lots to see (and saw) at Evergreen State Fair

The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe continues Sept. 1-5 (closed Aug. 31). Parking is cash-only ($10 weekdays, $15 on weekends).

Gate admission prices and other information can be found here. The address is 14405 179th Ave. S.E., in Monroe.

— Photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.