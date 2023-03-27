Just Around the Corner: Las Brasas Del Volcan in Shoreline

It was our first visit to Las Brasas Del Volcan restaurant in Shoreline: the most authentic place we’ve been to without going south of the border.

The restaurant’s website described their uniqueness: “We are Las Brasas Del Volcan a more authentic approach to Mexican Cuisine. The fare is more traditional so expect influences of Jalisco and Colima regions.”

The menu choices were limited. I ordered something that looked familiar: Carne Asada.

The appetizer wasn’t the usual chips and salsa. It was chips and refried beans with a sprinkling of grated Panela cheese. I didn’t even miss the salsa.



The humongous margarita was the largest I’d ever seen. It looked like a quart-sized serving. Both of us couldn’t finish it.

The carne asada was the highlight: A smoky slab of beef that just came off the grill, roasted jalapeño, panela cheese, a bean taco, roasted green onions, chorizo, sliced zucchini and a handmade tortilla.

My wife kept saying, “This is the best Mexican food I’ve ever had, bar none.” I wholeheartedly agree. We’ll be back, probably on a Friday night when there’s a Mariachi band playing. I’ll keep the passports home.

19953 Ballinger Way N.E., Shoreline

— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.