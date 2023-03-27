Just Around the Corner: Las Brasas Del Volcan in Shoreline

It was our first visit to Las Brasas Del Volcan restaurant in Shoreline: the most authentic place we’ve been to without going south of the border.
The restaurant’s website described their uniqueness: “We are Las Brasas Del Volcan a more authentic approach to Mexican Cuisine. The fare is more traditional so expect influences of Jalisco and Colima regions.”
The menu choices were limited. I ordered something that looked familiar: Carne Asada.
The appetizer wasn’t the usual chips and salsa. It was chips and refried beans with a sprinkling of grated Panela cheese. I didn’t even miss the salsa.
The humongous margarita was the largest I’d ever seen. It looked like a quart-sized serving. Both of us couldn’t finish it.
The carne asada was the highlight: A smoky slab of beef that just came off the grill, roasted jalapeño, panela cheese, a bean taco, roasted green onions, chorizo, sliced zucchini and a handmade tortilla.
My wife kept saying, “This is the best Mexican food I’ve ever had, bar none.” I wholeheartedly agree. We’ll be back, probably on a Friday night when there’s a Mariachi band playing. I’ll keep the passports home.
19953 Ballinger Way N.E., Shoreline
— Story and photos by David Carlos
Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.