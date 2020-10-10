Just Around the Corner update: Green Lake Spud building is no more

The building housing the Green Lake Spud Fish and Chips in Seattle is no more. The 1959 building designed by architect Edward L. Cushman did not qualify for landmark status, and was torn down this week to make way for a 59-unit apartment complex.

Spud Fish and Chips will return at the same spot once the new building is done.

I’d say “Keep Clam,” but that’s not Spud’s motto.

Read more about the restaurant in our earlier story.

— By David Carlos

David Carlos often submits photos profiling interesting places nearby.