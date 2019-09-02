Just Around the Corner: First public flight Sept. 8 for Spirit of St. Louis replica plane

The first public flight of the Spirit of St. Louis replica plane will take place at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Arlington Municipal Airport.

According to the plane’s owners and builders, Heather and John Norman: “Our plan is to make a few flights around the airport so that folks can see the aircraft the entire time she is in the air. Our pilot will make some low passes in order to provide photo opportunities to those who may wish to take some shots of her in the air. Then, he will land and bring the aircraft over to the ramp on the east side of the airport so that folks can get ‘up close and personal’ with the beautiful bird. This will allow more opportunities to take photographs and even get photos of yourselves in front of the airplane if you should desire to do so.”

For more information and updates, go to: https://www.jneaircraft.com.

The Arlington Municipal Airport’s address is 18204 59th Ave. N.E., Arlington, WA 98223.

— Story and photo by David Carlos