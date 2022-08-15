Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said.

Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to the suggested spot, Despi Delite Bakery. It’s been in Everett for five years.

There was plenty of parking, and a nice, clean appearance on the outside.

When we walked in, I started noticing names of the pastries that I usually don’t see at a bakery: Hopia, ube, bibingka. That’s the stuff I grew up with!

I asked the cashier, “Is this a Filipino bakery?” She said yes. “Whaaaaat?” I thought to myself. I can’t wait to try as many of these morsels out.

This is my first time here. Do I get anything for free?” I joked, half-kidding, half-hoping. “I wish I could,” said the cashier.

Still, I went overboard, ordering hopia (pastries with sweet mung bean paste), ube cheesecake (made from purple yams), peanut butter cheesecake, 50 lumpia (springrolls), pandesal (bread rolls), bibingka (coconut rice cake), and blueberry coffee cake. I don’t intend to eat it all, I thought to myself. I’ll share them with my family. Really, I will.

This will definitely be the first of many trips here. The address is 3713 Broadway.

There’s also the main store at 2701 15th Ave. S., in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

And now if you’ll excuse me, the morsels await my tummy…

— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.