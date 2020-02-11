Just Around the Corner: Celebrating the Year of the Rat

The Seattle International District celebrated the Lunar New Year Saturday, Feb. 7, at Hing Hay Park.

Events included lion and dragon dance performances, a hula dance, costume parade, martial arts demonstrations, children’s book reading, Korean and Hmong cultural performances, and Japanese Taiko drums.

You are a “Rat” in Chinese Zodiac terms if you were born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, and 2020.

According to ChineseNewYear.net: “Optimistic and energetic, people born in the Rat year are likable by all. They are sensitive to other’s emotions but are stubborn with your opinion. Their personality is kind, but due to weak communication skills, their words may seem impolite and rude. On the financial side, they like saving and can be stingy. However, their love for hoarding will sometimes cause them to waste money on unnecessary things.”

The celebration was hosted by Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

— Story, photos and video by David Carlo