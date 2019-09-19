Just Around the Corner: Belltown P-Patch Community Gardens

1 of 9

Now in its 25th year, the 4,400-square-foot Belltown P-Patch Community Garden is home to roses, nasturtiums, dahlias, tomatoes, artichokes and squash. Some of the vegetable harvests are for private use, while some go to food banks. People have to wait up to two years for a plot to become available so they have the privilege of tilling, weeding and growing a garden here. Or, you can simply come during your lunch break, sit down, and find peace for free.

The houses on the property once were called home by Seattle’s blue-collar workers in the last century. Now, they are dwarfed by multi-story buildings of the New Seattle. Goes to show: Growth–whether it be by population or photosynthesis — can co-exist.

Address: 2516 Elliott Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121

For more information, visit seattle.curbed.com/2015/3/4/9985004/belltown-ppatch-cottages or www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/p-patch-community-gardening/p-patch-list/belltown

— Story and photos by David Carlos

David Carlos often takes photos in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, but he occasionally submits photo essays capturing interesting places and events nearby. So we’ve given these essays a name: Just Around the Corner.