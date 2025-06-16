Juneteenth: More Than a Day celebrated in MLT

Sno-Isle Libraries hosted a Juneteenth: More Than A Day celebration at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus Sunday.
Described as a day of remembrance, education and joy, it honoredthe African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War. The event included entertainment, games for kids, community speakers, networking and an array of free food and local vendors.
Keynote speaker was Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard.
There will also be a community photo booth and a class mural created Mountlake Terrace High School students.
The following partners participated in the event:
City of Mountlake Terrace The ACCESS Project Northwest Washington Civic Circle Community Transit Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission Change the Narrative Project Girl Mentoring Program Snohomish County Office of Social Justice
