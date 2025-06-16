Juneteenth: More Than a Day celebrated in MLT

Posted: June 15, 2025 0
Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember, William L. Paige, Jr. reads the City’s proclamation to celebrate Juneteenth.
Keynote speaker and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard recounted the origins and trials of Juneteenth and the positives of being a father.
Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Eric Howard welcomes attendees to the event.
Jane patiently gets her face painted by Rashmi Gupta.
Imani Jackson and Vi Jackson provide information about the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.
L-R: Mountlake Terrace Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope, Councilmember Erin Murray, Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Eric Howard, Councilmember William L. Paige, Jr. and Councilmember Steve Woodard.
Liam and Jerrocho enjoy creating art.
Free food was served by The Dancing Kitchen. L-R: Shanti C., owner Aloria Ashley and Caleb W. The menu included jerk chicken tacos, macaroni and cheese, and rice.
A Juneteenth: More Than A Day sponsor was Lynnwood-based Project Girl. Founder Olympia Edwards is in the center.
DJ Uncle Lue provided lively music for the entire event.
Etmond Carranza was on hand to share information about 2-1-1, which is a one-stop connection to local services — including utility assistance, food, housing, health, child care, after-school programs, elder care and crisis intervention.
Northwest Civic Circle’s Alicia Crank facilitated a Father’s Day panel with five panelists (L-R): Shaylynn Lott, Terry Lott Jr., Terry Lott Sr., Michael Adams and Steve Woodard.

Sno-Isle Libraries hosted a Juneteenth: More Than A Day celebration at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus Sunday.

Described as a day of remembrance, education and joy, it honoredthe African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War. The event included entertainment, games for kids, community speakers, networking and an array of free food and local vendors.

Keynote speaker was Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard.

There will also be a community photo booth and a class mural created Mountlake Terrace High School students.

The following partners participated in the event:

City of Mountlake Terrace
The ACCESS Project
Northwest Washington Civic Circle
Community Transit
Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission
Change the Narrative
Project Girl Mentoring Program
Snohomish County Office of Social Justice

— Photos by Misha Carter

