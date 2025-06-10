Juneteenth Community Celebration at Martha Lake County Park June 14

The NAACP Snohomish County and Snohomish County are sponsoring a Juneteenth Community Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Martha Lake County Park, 16300 E. Shore Drive., Lynnwood.
The event will feature dominoes, card games, music, bid whist, line dancing and a free barbecue lunch, provided by Soul 2 Go.
Attendees are advised to bring blankets, lawn chairs, games and a good appetite.
