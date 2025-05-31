Juneteenth Celebration planned for Mountlake Terrace June 15

Mountlake Terrace will once again host a Juneteenth celebration, this year on Sunday, June 15.
This community event — from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — is a day of remembrance, education and joy, honoring the African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War. Enjoy entertainment, games for kids, community speakers, networking and an array of free food and local vendors.
The keynote speaker will be Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard.
There will also be a community photo booth and a class mural created Mountlake Terrace High School students.
The event is hosted by the City of Mountlake Terrace with the following partners:
Sno-Isle Libraries
The ACCESS Project
Northwest Washington Civic Circle
Community Transit
Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission
Change the Narrative
Project Girl Mentoring Program
Snohomish County Office of Social Justice
Activities will take place in the library and at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus, located at 23300 58th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.