Juneteenth Celebration planned for Mountlake Terrace June 15

Mountlake Terrace will once again host a Juneteenth celebration, this year on Sunday, June 15.

This community event — from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — is a day of remembrance, education and joy, honoring the African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War. Enjoy entertainment, games for kids, community speakers, networking and an array of free food and local vendors.

The keynote speaker will be Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard.

There will also be a community photo booth and a class mural created Mountlake Terrace High School students.

The event is hosted by the City of Mountlake Terrace with the following partners:



Sno-Isle Libraries

The ACCESS Project

Northwest Washington Civic Circle

Community Transit

Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission

Change the Narrative

Project Girl Mentoring Program

Snohomish County Office of Social Justice

Activities will take place in the library and at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus, located at 23300 58th Ave. W.