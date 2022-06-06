June 8: County councilmembers hosting Public Safety Town Hall in Marysville

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, County Councilmembers Sam Low and Nate Nehring, and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Matt Baldock are hosting a Public Safety Town Hall from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 3rd St., Marysville.

According to organizers, the event is intended to start a dialogue with the community about public safety challenges facing local communities and what can be done to address them.

At the event, speakers will cover topics including the recent police reform legislation from Olympia, the staffing shortage crisis in law enforcement and the Blake Decision related to drug use and possession.

Questions will be taken from the audience.