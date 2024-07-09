July 18: Edmonds Waterfront Center event features Margaret Willson, author of ‘Woman, Captain, Rebel’

The Thursday, July 18 Edmonds Author and Speaker Series will feature Margaret Willson, author of Woman, Captain, Rebel — a historical narrative nonfiction account of Iceland’s most famous female sea captain. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Rebel is described as a haunting historical biography of the fearless Thurídur Einarsdóttir, who constantly fought for women’s rights and equality, and who also solved one of the country’s most notorious robberies. History would have us believe that no historical female sea captains existed. This one did. Her life is a riveting saga with meaning and resonance for people everywhere today.