Julie Drexler painting and photography exhibit opens at MLT Library June 1

Starting this Saturday, June 1, the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Julie Drexler Painting and Photography Exhibit for the month of June at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Julie Drexler was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. After high school, Drexler attended Washington State University where she earned degrees in chemistry and materials engineering. Loving research, she attended The Ohio State University and earned her Ph.D. in materials engineering in less than four years.

Drexler loves to apply her laboratory and research skills to her painting and photography. She hopes her art can bring joy and beauty to others.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through June 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.